Northern Iowa wins MVC Tournament opener 75-62

(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bowen Born had 23 points in Northern Iowa’s 75-62 victory over Illinois State on Thursday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship

Born also had five assists for the Panthers (14-17). Michael Duax scored 19 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Tytan Anderson was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

The Redbirds (11-21) were led by Seneca Knight, who posted 19 points and two steals. Kendall Lewis added 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Illinois State. Darius Burford also had 14 points and three steals. The loss was the Redbirds’ seventh in a row.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

