New exhibit to open at National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The new “Rivers to the Sea” exhibit is set to open Friday at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque.

It features 12 new aquariums, 100 species of marine animals, and interactive areas.

The museum said work on the exhibit started last September.

The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

A member celebration event is set for Friday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the museum.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.