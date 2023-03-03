Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Insect found outside Arkansas Walmart identified as Jurassic-era insect

An insect found outside a Walmart in 2012 was identified as a Jurassic-Era insect, the giant...
An insect found outside a Walmart in 2012 was identified as a Jurassic-Era insect, the giant lacewing.(Michael Skvarla / Penn State)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. (Gray News) – A giant insect found outside an Arkansas Walmart is setting historic records.

The Polystoechotes punctata, or giant lacewing, was reportedly found in 2012 by Michael Skvarla, who was a doctoral student at the University of Arkansas at the time. Skvarla said he misidentified the insect at the time and didn’t discover its true identity until 2020 when he taught an online course based on his personal insect collection.

Skvarla, who is now the director of Penn State’s Insect Identification Lab, recently co-authored a paper about this discovery in the Proceedings of the Entomological Society of Washington.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Skvarla taught Entomology 432: Insect Biodiversity and Evolution at Penn State. While teaching the class over Zoom, Skvarla said he used his own collection of insects as specimen examples.

Drawing attention to the features of the giant lacewing, Skvarla said they didn’t match up to the “antlion” label he had originally given the insect. He determined it looked more like a lacewing.

Skvarla said the giant lacewing has a wingspan of about 50 millimeters, which is large for an insect and was a clue that the specimen was not an antlion as he had first believed. Skvarla worked with his class to identify the insect, and the discovery was made live over Zoom.

Skvarla’s discovery of the giant lacewing is reportedly the first of its kind recorded in North America in over 50 years and the first of its kind ever recorded in Arizona.

The reported Jurassic-era insect used to be widespread across North America but mysteriously disappeared completely from the continent by the 1950s.

Skvarla said he has deposited the giant lacewing in the collections of the Frost Entomological Museum at Penn State, where scientists and students will be able to access it for additional research purposes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the two women that died in a shooting in rural Linn...
Sheriff identifies two women killed in rural Linn County shooting
Curtis Padgett
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in 2007 murder case
Erin Pospisil disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home on the evening of June 3, 2001.
Man charged in 2007 cold case connected to Cedar Rapids missing person case
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police arrest wanted man after car chase in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Insulin cap
What $35 cap means for insulin users
Victims identified in Linn County shooting
Victims in rural Linn County shooting identified
Education bill passes in Iowa senate
Education reform bill advances in Iowa senate
Iowa State Rep. Brad Sherman
Full letter: State Rep. defends marriage-defining legislation
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial