Full letter: State Rep. defends marriage-defining legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message to all state representatives, Rep. Brad Sherman gave insight into why he and other Republicans sponsored legislation that would target same-sex marriage in Iowa.

Eight Republican lawmakers introduced House Joint Resolution 8, which would amend Iowa’s constitution to acknowledge marriage as “the solemnized union between one human biological male and one human biological female.”

Lawmakers also introduced HF508 which would not allow civil or criminal legal action to be taken against any Iowans that refuse to recognize same-sex unions.

Students across the state walked out of class on Wednesday, protesting these bills and others currently in the Iowa legislature involving LGBTQ+ issues.

Rep. Sherman argues neither of the bills “seek to define or redefine marriage” and that “misguided emotions” are behind many of the objections to the bills. You can read his full message below:

Dear Colleagues in the House,

It has been an interesting day. Some have expressed disagreement with the two marriage bills that were recently filed in the House (some in very colorful ways that I won’t repeat). Many of the objections appear to be based largely on misguided emotions without understanding the actual bills. As the primary sponsor of the bills, I want to offer the following explanation. Though some may disagree, reasonable people will want to read this.

Civil Rights?

We are not seeking to deny civil rights or public benefits to anyone. The two bills in question should be looked at separately.

Religious Liberty and State Sovereignty (HR508)

HR508 does not redefine or erase any existing state law regarding same-sex marriage. The bill does not seek to tell same-sex couples what to believe. If they want to call their relationship a marriage, they are free to do so; that is freedom. But by the same token, people who do not define same-sex unions as marriage must not be forced to do so. HR508 protects them from prosecution and their religious liberty.

HR508 is really about Federal government operating outside its Constitutional boundaries. Through the “Respect for Marriage Act” of 2022, the Feds are trying to tell states what “marriage” is and is not. The Federal government simply does not have the Constitutional authority to do that. This is about maintaining state sovereignty according to the Constitution, something we should all support.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment (HJR8)

HJR8 proposes a Constitutional Amendment, which would take several years to pass in the legislature and then must be voted on by the people. Neither HR508 or HJR8 seek to define or redefine marriage. They simply recognize what has been established by nature for all of history. The definition of marriage was defined as being between male and female for 5000 years of world history. Marriage has been defined as a model of Christ and the church for 2000 years (see Ephesians 5:31-32). Should Iowans approve this proposal, then we would write laws using appropriate wording to protect everyone’s rights equally. This would be the proper approach without rewriting thousands of years of history and violating religious freedom.

Is This Government’s Business?

Some have opposed these bills saying the definition of marriage is not government’s business. I would agree. What people do in private is their business. It is not my business nor government’s business. But it was the gay community who made it government’s business, resulting in the 2009 Supreme Court decision “legalizing” same-sex marriage in Iowa which forced the general public to accept that definition. The gay community thought it was okay to make marriage government’s business when it favored their cause. But when the rights of those with an opposing view are on the line, many seem to think government should stay out of it and we are called haters and bigots. The irony is apparent.

Discrimination and Special Groups?

Some say refusing to include homosexual couples in the definition of marriage promotes discrimination and bullying, etc. But we should understand something more foundational. If John Doe assaults a gay person, he should be appropriately punished, not because he assaulted a gay person, but because he assaulted a human being. Assault, bullying and discrimination are wrong and have always been wrong. We don’t need to create special groups to prevent mistreatment. What if a person is assaulted for being short, or for being tall, or for wearing a red shirt? Should we create a special group for those who like red shirts? When we create a special group with special rights, by default we create another group that is less special with less rights. This is addressing discrimination by creating more discrimination. This is a vicious circle of class warfare that only serves to divide us.

Different groups do exist, that is a reality. But my commitment is to treat all humans with dignity and promote laws that are fair and equitable regardless of the group they are part of. This is possible if we remember that we are all part of one group called humanity.

Regards,

Representative Brad Sherman

District 91

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.