Firefighting operations end at Cedar Rapids ADM plant, investigation ongoing

Firefighters have finished operations at the site of an explosion and fire at an Archer Daniels-Midland plant in Cedar Rapids as of Friday afternoon.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department said that they have ceased firefighting activities at the ADM plant on the southwest side of the city.

Operations were concluded by 2:40 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The department was clearing the scene as of late afternoon, leaving cleanup work to ADM plant crews.

At around 7:07 p.m. on Thursday, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of an explosion on top of one of the grain elevators at the plant, located at 1425 60th Avenue SW. Firefighters coordinated with ADM workers to locate the site of the incident, and to ensure that all employees had been evacuated from the area safely.

Firefighters and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to get a view of the top of the grain elevator, revealing damage to conveyor equipment at the top. Further investigation showed that there was a smoldering fire within the elevators, which caused officials to decide to keep personnel at a safe distance due to the risk involved. After devising a plan with the plant’s staff, crews began engaging the fire by mid-morning on Friday.

The department deployed a crane to be able to get high enough up on the grain elevator to apply water to where the smoldering fire was taking place. With the application of water, temperatures within the fire area lowered enough to allow a more aggressive strategy by crews to put it out.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

An ADM spokesperson said that the damaged equipment was immediately shut down after the incident, and that the concrete grain silo did not receive structural damage. Overall plant operations were able to continue, though transfer of corn to the processing facility was at least temporarily shut down during the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

