Encore Café to reopen at Marion Public Library after nearly 3 years
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - After nearly three years, the Encore Café at the Marion Public Library is reopening.
The building and the café were badly damaged in the 2020 derecho.
A new library location opened last year, and now the popular dining site will be back in action.
Encore Café has a nonprofit partnership with the city of Marion to provide nutritious meals to senior citizens.
They serve lunch every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 PM.
A ribbon cutting will be held Friday at 11:15 a.m.
