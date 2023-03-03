Encore Café to reopen at Marion Public Library after nearly 3 years

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - After nearly three years, the Encore Café at the Marion Public Library is reopening.

The building and the café were badly damaged in the 2020 derecho.

A new library location opened last year, and now the popular dining site will be back in action.

Encore Café has a nonprofit partnership with the city of Marion to provide nutritious meals to senior citizens.

They serve lunch every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 PM.

A ribbon cutting will be held Friday at 11:15 a.m.

