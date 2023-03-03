Show You Care
Dubuque shopping center to add Subway drive-thru

A rendering of a new Subway Drive-Thru that's coming to the Plaza 20 Shopping Center in Dubuque this year.(Plaza 20)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Subway Drive-Thru is coming to the Plaza 20 Shopping Center in Dubuque.

In a press release, Plaza 20, Inc. said construction has begun on the restaurant that will open in the east portion of the shopping center, next to Harbor Freight Tool.

The 1800 square foot restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor seating, and a drive-thru.

The shopping center said the restaurant will open sometime toward the end of April-beginning of May 2023.

