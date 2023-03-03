Dubuque shopping center to add Subway drive-thru

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Subway Drive-Thru is coming to the Plaza 20 Shopping Center in Dubuque.

In a press release, Plaza 20, Inc. said construction has begun on the restaurant that will open in the east portion of the shopping center, next to Harbor Freight Tool.

The 1800 square foot restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor seating, and a drive-thru.

The shopping center said the restaurant will open sometime toward the end of April-beginning of May 2023.

