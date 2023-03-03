Dubuque health officials seek information on dog involved in biting incident

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Health Services Department is asking for help finding information about a dog involved in a biting incident early Thursday morning.

In a press release, city officials said it happened while the dog was running loose in the 500 block of Arlington Street at about 3:30 a.m.

The dog is described as a large white pit bull type mix with floppy ears, and was not wearing a collar at the time of the incident. After the incident, the dog reportedly ran in the direction of Loras Boulevard.

Officials have not released any information regarding the victim of the biting incident.

Health officials are asking for help finding the dog, so they can verify health and vaccination status.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Health Services Department at 589-4185 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., or Law Enforcement at 589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.

