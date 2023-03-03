Show You Care
Colesburg teen to receive Lifesaving Award for actions following 2022 UTV accident

A teenager from Colesburg will receive one of the Governor's 2022 Lifesaving Awards on Friday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager from Colesburg will receive one of the Governor’s 2022 Lifesaving Awards on Friday.

The honor comes in recognition of Brody Oberbroeckling’s quick action after a UTV accident in Delaware County last year.

On May 13, Brody, who was 13 at the time, was outside his yard when he saw three girls go by on a UTV.

They crashed, and Brody ran over when he heard screaming.

He held the side of the UTV up for about 10 minutes to avoid the girls being crushed.

First responders at the scene said if Brody hadn’t been there, the girls would have died.

The ceremony for the Life Saving Award is set for 10 a.m. at the State Capitol.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

