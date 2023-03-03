Cedar Rapids protest against LGBTQ bills gaining traction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A protest against nearly 30 LGBTQ bills planned for March 11th has grown in interest.

Bills would impact school policies regarding a student’s gender and ban medical transition for transgender students. Another bill would end the recognition of gay marriage and restrict it to only unions between a biological male and a biological female.

“We want to be able to get our opinions out there and show how many people these bills would affect,” said Sydney Langguth.

Langguth and two of their friends were the ones who organized the protest. Langguth said she never worried about marrying who she wanted because same-sex marriage was legal in the state of Iowa during their entire adult life.

“We lived in a world where I could love who I wanted and I could be who I wanted to be,” Langguth said. “Sure it might come with some people who don’t like that, but from a legal standpoint, I could be that person.”

Republican Representative Brad Sherman sponsored two of the bills that would outlaw same-sex marriage but said the bill doesn’t define or redefine marriage. You can read the full letter he sent to lawmakers here.

Mom’s for Liberty Chapter Chair Geralyn Jones had this to say about the LGBTQ bills: “Parents have been sidelined by government agency’s encroaching on a parent’s fundamental right to determine the care and upbringing of their children from health decisions to education. Children are suffering as a result of this, and it’s time to get back to the basics. We have public schools promoting political activism in opposition to conservative legislation while Iowa Assessment scores are falling below the benchmark across the state. This Legislative session is saying, enough is enough, and I support our lawmakers for standing in absolute truth.”

Langguth hoped Representative Sherman and others supporting these bills would hear their message when they gather later this month at Green Square.

“We’re not going to back down, and we’re not going to be scared away,” Langguth said. “We’re here to stay.”

