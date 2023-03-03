Bluedorn Science Imaginarium finds new ways to attract more families

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo’s interactive science center Bluedorn Science Imaginarium is trying something different to accommodate science lovers.

Staff are featuring special scientific events geared towards families. Bluedorn Science is also staying open later once a month for the next three months to get more families through the door.

Organizers say this gives people a better opportunity to get interested in science.

“We try to be as accessible as we can with families in the cedar valley and any surrounding areas whether it be through our summer camps or any of our other programs it’s getting families into the door to have a really good time and to learn something new,“ said Madison Christenson, The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium Outreach Director.

Admission is $6 for adults and children 4-13 years of age. Museum Members and those that are 3 and under are free of charge.

The next two family nights are April 6th, and May 4th when the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium will be open from 5-8 P.M.

To learn more click here, or call 319-234-6357.

