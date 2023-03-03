Show You Care
Benton Community completes the hat trick against Vinton-Shellsburg, Solon falls short at the buzzer in the state semis

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Benton Community completed the hat trick against Vinton-Shellsburg, while Solon’s late rally fell short in the girls state basketball semifinals on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Bobcats were led by Jenna Twedt, who scored 18 points in their 51-42 victory. Alyssa Griffith led the Vikettes with 12, while Ashlie Meyer added 10.

Vinton-Shellsburg finished the season with a 18-8 overall record.

Solon’s Hilary Wilson tried for the three-pointer for the win, but it was off the mark as Sioux Center held on to beat the Spartans 46-44. Hailey Miller led Solon with 17 points.

The Spartans finished the season 23-3.

