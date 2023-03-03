Another mild weekend on the way!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather continues into the weekend, though a chance for rain and thunderstorms awaits us as we head into the next week.

THIS WEEKEND: Yet another mild weekend is on the way, our fourth in a row! Look for temperatures Saturday and Sunday to reach the mid to upper 40s. There will be more clouds around this weekend than ones past, but some sunshine will still be able to peek through at times. While a weak system may bring enough moisture to the area tomorrow to lead to a few sprinkles, most of us will stay dry and largely unimpacted. Gusty winds pick up Sunday afternoon, topping 30 mph at times and helping lead to the mild temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s.

Can we make it the 4th nice weekend in a row? Probably! (KCRG)

NEXT WEEK: Late Sunday, a stronger system looks to bring rain chances or even an isolated thunderstorm overnight into Monday. Outside of this, the forecast remains quite dry and quiet with temperatures trending somewhat cooler, back into the 30s by the end of next week.

A snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid Sunday evening, March 5th, 2023. (KCRG)

