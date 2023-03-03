Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Alexander Jackson Sentencing

A judge is set to sentence the man convicted of killing his parents and sister inside their...
A judge is set to sentence the man convicted of killing his parents and sister inside their Cedar Rapids home.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, March 3 a judge will sentence Alexander Jackson, after a jury found him guilty of three counts of first degree murder. This is a live stream of that sentence. He’s convicted of killing his parents Jan and Melissa Jackson, and his sister Sabrina, in their Cedar Rapids home in June of 2021.

Jackson claimed a masked intruder broke into their home, and shot his family before shooting him in the foot.

A jury found him guilty on all charges in January.

The defense filed a motion this week, asking for a new trial. His attorney’s cite juror misconduct, claiming a juror said he heard others talking about the case. They also say the state failed to prove Jackson was guilty of first degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the two women that died in a shooting in rural Linn...
Sheriff identifies two women killed in rural Linn County shooting
Officials investigate report of possible explosion at Cedar Rapids industrial facility
Grain fire still smoldering after explosion at Cedar Rapids ADM plant
Erin Pospisil disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home on the evening of June 3, 2001.
Man charged in 2007 cold case connected to Cedar Rapids missing person case
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
Curtis Padgett
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in 2007 murder case