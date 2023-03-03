Alexander Jackson Sentencing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, March 3 a judge will sentence Alexander Jackson, after a jury found him guilty of three counts of first degree murder. This is a live stream of that sentence. He’s convicted of killing his parents Jan and Melissa Jackson, and his sister Sabrina, in their Cedar Rapids home in June of 2021.

Jackson claimed a masked intruder broke into their home, and shot his family before shooting him in the foot.

A jury found him guilty on all charges in January.

The defense filed a motion this week, asking for a new trial. His attorney’s cite juror misconduct, claiming a juror said he heard others talking about the case. They also say the state failed to prove Jackson was guilty of first degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.