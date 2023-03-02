“We’re talking about who you can love and who you can be.” - Iowa City students walk-out in support of LGBTQ youth rights

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The steps on the Pentacrest at the University of Iowa were crowded Wednesday afternoon with LGBTQ youth and allies waiting to have their voices heard. Hundreds of miles from the state capitol, they said they wanted their voices to be heard throughout their own community on their opposition to various proposed bills.

“This constant threat of being outed will force trans kids back in the closet,” said City High Junior Kate Becker. “We all know what happens when trans people are stigmatized. We are seeing waves of mental health issues within the trans community. Not because they are trans but because of the rampant transphobia that is present in this bill.”

Those students, from 5th through 12th grade, expressed sadness, anger, and even fear for the LGBTQ community.

Several Johnson County and Iowa City leaders stood by and offered their solidarity. Mayor Bruce Teague, also speaking out and asking lawmakers to listen to the concerns these students have.

“This is such a basic right when you’re talking about who you can love and who you can be. We’re talking about human beings and human rights,” said Mayor Teague.

And beyond their plea to lawmakers, students also taking this opportunity to call for a change within their own classrooms.

“Whenever we see laws proposed, we don’t talk about them a lot,” said Becker. “We need to start talking about these laws, talking about their implications, talking about who they hurt.”

