Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

State Auditor: Former Elgin city clerk responsible for nearly $140K in improper payments

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand says former Elgin City Clerk Rhona Dales is responsible for nearly $140,000 worth of improper and unsupported payments, including payments issued to herself and personal purchases made using the city’s debit card.

In a report released Thursday, Sand said Elgin city officials requested the investigation due to concerns over financial transactions processed by former City Clerk Rhonda Dales from October 2017 through June 2021.

Sand’s investigation found $131,212.73 in improper payments and $7,531.67 in unsupported payments.

More than $100,000 worth of the improper payments were unauthorized payroll and other checks issued to Dales, along with more than $19,000 in unauthorized reimbursements and nearly $6,000 in excess insurance premium payments issued to her.

Dales served in the part-time role of city clerk from 2003 to 2021, when the city council fired her after concerns were raised that she had misrepresented herself as a full-time employee to get employee benefits.

Sand’s report also said there were also concerns over her failure to follow proper directions when processing insurance stipends and her general public conduct.

Sand’s investigation found Dales paid herself additional wages and was not entitled to full-time employee benefits. She also reportedly received additional checks for which there was no supporting documentation.

Sand recommended the city perform bank reconciliations and ensure payments are properly supported by documentation in the future.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
Curtis Padgett
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in 2007 murder case
Erin Pospisil disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home on the evening of June 3, 2001.
Man charged in 2007 cold case connected to Cedar Rapids missing person case
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police arrest wanted man after car chase in Cedar Rapids
The Waverly Police Department said 49-year-old Gloria Jean Pantelis, of Thomasville, North...
North Carolina woman arrested for theft at Iowa banks

Latest News

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the two women that died in a shooting in rural Linn...
Sheriff identifies two women killed in rural Linn County shooting
People across the world had a chance to see the planets Jupiter and Venus appear close together...
TV9 viewers share images of planet conjunction visible in eastern Iowa
Dubuque bridge replacement project delayed due to traffic concerns
A project to replace a bridge in Dubuque has been delayed until next year.
Dubuque bridge replacement project delayed to next year