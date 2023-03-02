Show You Care
Sheriff identifies two women killed in rural Linn County shooting

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the two women that died in a shooting in rural Linn...
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the two women that died in a shooting in rural Linn County on Tuesday morning were mother and daughter.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the two women that died in a shooting in rural Linn County on Tuesday morning were mother and daughter.

The sheriff’s office said 68-year-old Debra Mayfield and 43-year-old Karie Mayfield died in the shooting at their home in the 2500 block of Jordan’s Grove Road, just off Highway 151. That’s just outside of Marion.

The case remains under investigation.

