Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley to return to Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will return to Iowa next week for her Iowa Tour, her campaign announced Thursday.
She will be hosting a series of Town Halls in western Iowa and will participate in a foreign policy event with Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst in Des Moines.
Haley’s campaign released the following schedule:
A Town Hall with Nikki Haley
Wednesday, March 8, 6:00 PM
Doors Open at 5:00 PM
Room at the Thunderbowl 1900 Madison Ave Council Bluffs, IA 51503
A Town Hall with Nikki Haley
Thursday, March 9, 6:00 PM
Doors Open at 5:00 PM
LongView Farms, 20965 650th Ave, Nevada, IA 50201
The Bastion Institute
Friday, March 10, 10:00 AM
Doors Open at 9:30 AM
Horizon Events Center 2100 NW 100th St, Clive, IA 50325
