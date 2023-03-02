Quiet today, next system grazes southeast Iowa tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a great day yesterday, cooler and cloudy conditions have rolled back into eastern Iowa. No precipitation is expected and along with lighter wind, the day really isn’t too bad. Plan on highs generally in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: One thing that’s been mentioned several times this week is the risk of this system entirely missing to the south. This is looking increasingly likely (probably welcome news to teachers, administrators and bus drivers in eastern Iowa!) and only southeast Iowa appears at risk to get clipped by this system. As it stands right now, temperatures will be very marginal anyway and impacts are expected to be low in that area, if any.

Snow potential on Friday continues to shift southeast and away from us. (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: This “nice weather on the weekend” thing continues to be a cycle that many of us can get behind. The one key difference is that we’ll have more clouds around both days compared to previous weekends. Highs will still be in the 40s on both days. Like last weekend, another system is expected to move in Sunday evening and go into Monday morning. This system appears to be all rain at this time.

LOOKING AHEAD: Next week looks mostly quiet at this point with a stretch of highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s common. About a week from now, another system could feasibly affect the area, leading to another chance of precipitation.

