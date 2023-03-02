Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Quiet today, next system grazes southeast Iowa tomorrow

Plan on a fairly quiet day with mostly cloudy sky and highs in the lower 40s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a great day yesterday, cooler and cloudy conditions have rolled back into eastern Iowa. No precipitation is expected and along with lighter wind, the day really isn’t too bad. Plan on highs generally in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: One thing that’s been mentioned several times this week is the risk of this system entirely missing to the south. This is looking increasingly likely (probably welcome news to teachers, administrators and bus drivers in eastern Iowa!) and only southeast Iowa appears at risk to get clipped by this system. As it stands right now, temperatures will be very marginal anyway and impacts are expected to be low in that area, if any.

Snow potential on Friday continues to shift southeast and away from us.
Snow potential on Friday continues to shift southeast and away from us.(KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: This “nice weather on the weekend” thing continues to be a cycle that many of us can get behind. The one key difference is that we’ll have more clouds around both days compared to previous weekends. Highs will still be in the 40s on both days. Like last weekend, another system is expected to move in Sunday evening and go into Monday morning. This system appears to be all rain at this time.

LOOKING AHEAD: Next week looks mostly quiet at this point with a stretch of highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s common. About a week from now, another system could feasibly affect the area, leading to another chance of precipitation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
Curtis Padgett
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in 2007 murder case
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police arrest wanted man after car chase in Cedar Rapids
The Waverly Police Department said 49-year-old Gloria Jean Pantelis, of Thomasville, North...
North Carolina woman arrested for theft at Iowa banks
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Claims against Hawkeye coaches dismissed in Univ. of Iowa discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, March 2nd, 2023
KCRG First Alert Forecast
After a lambs-like start we continue to monitor a late week storm
Another storm system approaches on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday evening, March 1
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, March 1, 2023