Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ottumwa man accused of shooting sleeping wife with a crossbow pleads guilty

George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with...
George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with a crossbow. She survived with minor injuries.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - 69-year-old George Dennison has entered a guilty plea to the charges of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Going Armed with Intent.

In August 2022, the Ottumwa Police Department responded to the 300 block of Evergreen on a report that a female was shot with a crossbow.

Investigators say the victim was shot with the crossbow while sleeping on a couch inside the residence. She reportedly sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital. Dennison was arrested later that day.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after a car chase with law enforcement that ended on...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase ends on Hwy 30 near Mount Vernon
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Claims against Hawkeye coaches dismissed in Univ. of Iowa discrimination lawsuit
If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in...
Lawmakers introduce resolution to amend Iowa’s constitution regarding marriage
Hyundai and Kia
Cedar Rapids Police pass out wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners

Latest News

Erin Pospisil disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home on the evening of June 3, 2001.
Man charged in 2007 cold case connected to Cedar Rapids missing person case
Iowa City students protest state legislation
Iowa City students walk-out in support of LGBTQ youth rights
Iowa City students protest state legislation
Iowa City students walk-out in support of LGBTQ youth rights
AJ Fitzpatrick
Cedar Rapids man invited to US Olympic wheelchair basketball trials