Ottumwa man accused of shooting sleeping wife with a crossbow pleads guilty

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - 69-year-old George Dennison has entered a guilty plea to the charges of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Going Armed with Intent.

In August 2022, the Ottumwa Police Department responded to the 300 block of Evergreen on a report that a female was shot with a crossbow.

Investigators say the victim was shot with the crossbow while sleeping on a couch inside the residence. She reportedly sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital. Dennison was arrested later that day.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20th, 2023.

