Marengo plant explosion ruled accidental

State fire officials have ruled an explosion in Marengo that left at least 10 people hurt, accidental.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The State Fire Marshal Division has ruled an explosion that happened at a plant in Marengo last year was accidental.

The explosion and fire at the C6-Zero plant, located at 810 East South Street, in December injured at least 10 people and forced parts of the surrounding community to evacuate for about eight hours.

Crews at the plant say the facility took asphalt shingles and made Marine-grade diesel fuel through a chemical process that produces flammable vapors.

In a new report released Wednesday, the State Fire Marshal Division said an unknown mechanical failure ignited the vapors, which caused the explosion and fire.

Officials say the incident was accidental, and the case is considered closed pending any new developments.

