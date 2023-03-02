Show You Care
Man charged in 2007 cold case connected to Cedar Rapids missing person case

Erin Pospisil disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home on the evening of June 3, 2001.
Erin Pospisil disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home on the evening of June 3, 2001.(Cedar Rapids Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man now charged with first-degree murder in a 2007 Cedar Rapids homicide also has connections to a more than 20-year-old missing person case also in Cedar Rapids.

Curtis Padgett, 42, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 2007 death of Dennis First. First, 64, was found dead in his apartment in the 2200 block of C St. SW on May 11th, 2007. On Wednesday, police announced charges had been filed in the case after nearly 16 years.

Padgett is also the last person seen with Erin Pospisil when she disappeared in 2001 from her home in Cedar Rapids. Pospisil, then 15, was reported missing on June 3, 2001. She was last seen leaving her home with Padgett, a friend of her brother, according to investigators.

Padgett said that he gave Pospisil a ride to a friend’s home in southeast Cedar Rapids. Padgett said that no one answered at the friend’s home and Pospisil then left in another vehicle that had pulled up to the home. She reportedly told Padgett that she would get a ride with the people in the car. She has not been seen since that night.

No charges have been filed in her disappearance.

