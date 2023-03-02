Linn-Mar students protest LGBTQ legislation

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of students across the state of Iowa protested LGBTQ legislation they said would harm the community.

The bills would ban teaching gender identity in school, ban same-sex marriage, and restrict which restrooms transgender students can use.

Around 2-dozen Linn-Mar students gathered at the Linn-Mar football field.

“It’s OK to not agree with somebody, however, preventing someone from living their life is messed up,” said Dale Nuss, one of the student speakers.

One freshman student told TV9 his mother knows he’s transgender, but he’s not sure about his father. He worried one bill that would require teachers to tell parents if a student wants to go by a different pronoun would out him.

“They’re fighting so hard for things that we should be allowed to have,” they said.

They said books were what helped when he came out as transgender in middle school.

“Reading a book that had a character that I could identify with was awesome,” they said.

If some of the 30 LGBTQ bills were passed, it could limit what books can be on school shelves, change how parents find out if a student identifies as a different gender, and ban gender-affirming policies.

“There’s some legislation that’s being proposed that would potentially ruin the lives of a whole lot of people,” said Dani Kallas, a Linn-Mar student.

Kallas led the group in discussion. They said this was about letting lawmakers know they were watching.

“We, as students, don’t want any of this to happen,” Dani said. “They talk about wanting education to be including parents and all that, but education should be about educating the student,” said Kallas.

While the students worried about the harm these bills would have, the group “Moms for Liberty,” a conservative nonprofit, said it was encouraged that the students were exercising their first amendment rights; however, they called the bills a win for parental rights.

