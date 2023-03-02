Show You Care
Kansas women stun No. 23 Iowa State 98-93

FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round...
FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round game against Georgia in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Joens was named to the women's Associated Press preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Offsetting a milestone night from No. 23 Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Zakiyah Franklin scored a career-high 31 points and Wyvette Mayberry added 22 as Kansas ended a 16-game losing streak to the Cyclones with a 98-93 victory on Wednesday night.

Joens scored 33 points to jump two spots to 16th place on the Division I all-time scoring list with 2,935. Joens moved past LSU’s Joyce Walker (2,906) and Penn State’s Kelly Mazzante (2,919). Next on the list is Appalachian State’s Valorie Whiteside with 2,944.

Franklin shot 12 of 20, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and made all four of her free throws for the Jayhawks (18-10, 8-9 Big 12 Conference). Mayberry made four 3-pointers adding six assists. Taiyanna Jackson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Freshman Denae Fritz scored a career-high 26 points — 12 more than her previous high — and made 9 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers for the Cyclones (18-9, 10-7). Lexi Donarski added 14 points and Emily Ryan had 10 assists. Joens made three 3-pointers and 14 of 15 free throws, adding 14 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season.

Mayberry scored 12 points, sinking all four of her shots with three 3s, and Kansas led 26-19 after one quarter. The Jayhawks upped their lead to 39-26 before Iowa State rallied to get within 48-43 at halftime.

Kansas pushed its lead to double digits in the first 1:29; 55-45. Joens hit two free throws with 3:39 left in the period to move past Mazzante. The Cyclones trailed 66-51 at the time. Fritz and Joens teamed up to score every point and Iowa State finished with a 9-2 run to get within 72-62.

Kansas led 85-68 with 5:39 left to play, but Morgan Kane’s layup capped a 19-5 spurt as Iowa State pulled within 90-87 with 1:07 remaining. Chandler Prater and Joens traded baskets before Joens picked up her fifth foul, leading to Mayberry making 1 of 2 foul shots. Ryan’s layup cut the Cyclones’ deficit in half, but Franklin and Prater both hit two foul shots in the final 18 seconds to preserve the win.

Iowa State has made a 3 in an NCAA-record 889 straight games.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones close out the regular season at home against Texas Tech.

Kansas: The Jayhawks travel to play TCU in a regular-season finale.

