Iowa City Police Chief pied after losing food drive competition

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second year, the Iowa City Public Safety and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office competed to collect peanut butter and jelly for CommUnity Food Bank’s ‘Spread the Love’ food drive.

A total of 1,045 pounds of Peanut Butter and Jelly were donated this year, with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office edging out Iowa City Public Safety. Police Chief Liston got a PB&J pie to the face as a result.

“I cannot emphasize enough how great our need is right now for food in this community,” said Sarah Nelson, CommUnity’s CEO. “The increase in individuals and families to the Food Bank is putting a strain on the amount of groceries we are able to provide. During the height of the pandemic, people were very aware of the support needed. Unfortunately, the needs we are seeing now are much greater than the height of the pandemic due to a decrease in government safety nets and rapid inflation.”

CommUnity Food Bank reported seeing nearly 2/3 of the total pounds of food donated drop off between December and January (15,000 pounds to just over 5000). They say that food drives like these are becoming more and more important for local pantries.

To learn more about CommUnity Food Bank or to donate, please visit builtbycommunity.org/foodbank.

CommUnity Food Bank’s annual Spread the Love food drive collects over 1,000 pounds of Peanut butter and jelly. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.