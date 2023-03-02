Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Davenport next week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Davenport on Monday, Mar. 13, 2023. According to a news release, he plans to deliver remarks on the “America First Education Policy”.

The campaign event will be held at the Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd Street in downtown Davenport. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the program begins at 5:30 p.m. His remarks are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.

It will be the first time he has visited Iowa since announcing his candidacy last fall.

