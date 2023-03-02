Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Egypt reveals newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid

FILE - Policemen are silhouetted against the Great Pyramid in Giza, Egypt, Dec 12, 2012. Egypt...
FILE - Policemen are silhouetted against the Great Pyramid in Giza, Egypt, Dec 12, 2012. Egypt unveiled on Thursday, March 2, 2023, the discovery of a 9-meter-long chamber inside the Great Pyramid of Giza, the first to be found on the structure’s north side.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Egypt unveiled the discovery of long corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza on Thursday, the first to be found on the structure’s north side.

The corridor, which measures 9 meters (nearly 30 feet) by 2 meters (more than 6 feet), is perched above the famous structure’s main entrance and was detected using a scan, authorities said. The function of the chamber is currently unknown, although such corridors often lead to further archaeological discoveries.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and the country’s Minister for Tourism Ahmed Eissa, announced the discovery at the pyramid’s base.

The chamber was discovered by the Scan Pyramids project, an international program that uses scans to look at unexplored sections of the ancient structure.

The pyramid about 11 miles from Cairo’s center is also known as Khufu’s Pyramid for its builder, a 4th Dynasty pharaoh who reigned from 2509 to 2483 B.C.

The ancient structure is the last surviving wonder of the ancient world. It has captivated visitors since it was built as a royal burial chamber some 4,500 years ago. Experts are divided over how it and other pyramids were constructed, so even relatively minor discoveries generate great interest.

Egypt often publicly touts ancient discoveries to attract more tourists, a major source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country. The sector suffered a long downturn after the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
Curtis Padgett
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in 2007 murder case
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police arrest wanted man after car chase in Cedar Rapids
Erin Pospisil disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home on the evening of June 3, 2001.
Man charged in 2007 cold case connected to Cedar Rapids missing person case
The Waverly Police Department said 49-year-old Gloria Jean Pantelis, of Thomasville, North...
North Carolina woman arrested for theft at Iowa banks

Latest News

Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
A Lufthansa flight diverts to Virginia after ‘significant turbulence' Wednesday; seven people...
RAW: Turbulence leaves mess in plane
Dubuque bridge replacement project delayed due to traffic concerns
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
Communities await first US limits on ‘forever chemicals’
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden pushes for $1.6 billion funding for pandemic fraud measures