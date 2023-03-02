Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque bridge replacement project delayed due to traffic concerns

A project to replace a bridge in Dubuque has been delayed until next year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A project to replace a bridge in Dubuque has been delayed until next year.

The Telegraph Herald reports, work was expected to begin in April on the nearly $2 million project to replace the bridge on South Grandview Avenue, which passes over Highway 151.

However, the project was delayed to next year to give the Iowa DOT more time to work on redesigns that would address concerns over staging and traffic flow. The DOT says the work on the redesigns would mean there wouldn’t be enough time during the 2023 construction season to finish the project.

The DOT says delaying the project is ok because there are no immediate safety concerns with the current bridge, however it still needs to be replaced because it’s obsolete.

Once work does start on the project, part of South Grandview will have to close, which means people who live east of the highway will have to use a detour.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
Curtis Padgett
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in 2007 murder case
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police arrest wanted man after car chase in Cedar Rapids
Erin Pospisil disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home on the evening of June 3, 2001.
Man charged in 2007 cold case connected to Cedar Rapids missing person case
The Waverly Police Department said 49-year-old Gloria Jean Pantelis, of Thomasville, North...
North Carolina woman arrested for theft at Iowa banks

Latest News

A project to replace a bridge in Dubuque has been delayed until next year.
Dubuque bridge replacement project delayed to next year
Iowa lawmakers are applauding the EPA's decision to allow year-round sale of E-15 fuel, but are...
Iowa lawmakers applaud EPA's decision to allow year-round E-15 fuel sales
President Joe Biden raised concerns about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on his plan for...
President Biden 'not confident' on student loan decision
Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal on education reform advanced in the Iowa legislature.
Gov. Reynolds education reform bill advances