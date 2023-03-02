Dubuque bridge replacement project delayed due to traffic concerns

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A project to replace a bridge in Dubuque has been delayed until next year.

The Telegraph Herald reports, work was expected to begin in April on the nearly $2 million project to replace the bridge on South Grandview Avenue, which passes over Highway 151.

However, the project was delayed to next year to give the Iowa DOT more time to work on redesigns that would address concerns over staging and traffic flow. The DOT says the work on the redesigns would mean there wouldn’t be enough time during the 2023 construction season to finish the project.

The DOT says delaying the project is ok because there are no immediate safety concerns with the current bridge, however it still needs to be replaced because it’s obsolete.

Once work does start on the project, part of South Grandview will have to close, which means people who live east of the highway will have to use a detour.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.