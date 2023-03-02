Drier trend continues for most with Friday storm system

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system approaches our region from the southwest, but the latest trends continue to divert it from having much impact on our area.

At this point, only a very slight chance for a rain or snow shower exists in the far southeast and eastern portions of the state, such as areas in the counties that border Illinois. Most of the viewing area looks likely to stay dry during the day. Highs reach the 40s, with any area that sees sunshine getting a slight boost to their high.

The weekend carries a very slight shower chance on Saturday with otherwise mostly cloudy skies, and rain chances return later on Sunday evening into Monday. Temperatures again hang around in the 40s for the weekend, and closer to 50 on Monday.

The cold front Monday sends temperatures lower, back to near or below normal readings for the rest of the 9-day forecast.

