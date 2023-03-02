Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

DeSantis to visit Iowa next week before expected 2024 bid

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an inauguration ceremony at the Old Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning his first visit to Iowa next week, making a stop in the leadoff Republican voting state before an expected 2024 presidential announcement later this year.

DeSantis has scheduled events on March 10 in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport and the state capital, Des Moines, to promote his new book, “The Courage to be Free.” He will be accompanied by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has said she plans to remain neutral before the 2024 Iowa caucuses.

The plans were confirmed by two aides to Republican officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to preempt DeSantis’ announcement.

DeSantis has been ramping up travel around the country as part of his book tour and as he prepares to launch a bid for the White House, likely in late spring or early summer.

After a slow January, Republican presidential prospects began stepping up their Iowa travel last month and plan to continue this month. Notably absent so far have been DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, who announced his candidacy in November.

On Wednesday, aides to Trump announced he planned to make his first Iowa visit of the 2024 campaign this month, though his team provided no details for the trip.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her candidacy last month, was in Iowa in late February and plans to return next week to host two town halls and participate in a foreign policy event with Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in Des Moines.

As for other potential candidates, former Vice President Mike Pence was in the state last month rallying conservative parents against a gender-affirming policy in an eastern Iowa school district at issue in a federal lawsuit. Pence is expected back in Iowa on March 18. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was in the Des Moines area last week to deliver a speech at Drake University and headline a county Republican Party dinner in the state’s most populous county.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
Curtis Padgett
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in 2007 murder case
Erin Pospisil disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home on the evening of June 3, 2001.
Man charged in 2007 cold case connected to Cedar Rapids missing person case
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police arrest wanted man after car chase in Cedar Rapids
The Waverly Police Department said 49-year-old Gloria Jean Pantelis, of Thomasville, North...
North Carolina woman arrested for theft at Iowa banks

Latest News

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley to return to Iowa
The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
Republican Senator Tim Scott to speak in Des Moines
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana