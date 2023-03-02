Coralville hosts ‘Insta-Hire’ job fair as they see a need to fill summer jobs

Coralville, Iowa (KCRG) -The city of Coralville hosted its second annual “Insta-Hire” job fair to help fill positions for the upcoming summer.

Coralville, like many communities in Eastern Iowa such as Cedar Rapids, have had trouble finding staff for part time summer jobs like lifeguards.

“We were having a little bit of everything you know lifeguards is definitely a need for us here in our departments we also have needs just in other areas for summer camps our parks areas,” said Recreation Program Supervisor Travis Mai.

The city says it’s raised wages for many different positions in order to help attract workers.

For more information on the “Insta-Hire” click here. For information on available positions in the Coralville Parks & Rec click here.

