Cloudy and cooler today, Friday's system trending farther south

Today is cooler and cloudier than yesterday, but still rather mild and quiet for the beginning of March.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is cooler and cloudier than yesterday, but still rather mild and quiet for the beginning of March.

Look for more clouds overhead today with just a bit of sunshine trying to peek through this afternoon at times. Highs warm to upper 30s north and mid-40s south. No precipitation is expected and along with lighter wind, the day really isn’t too bad.

FRIDAY: The system we’ve been watching for Friday continues to trend to the south, largely missing eastern Iowa. Far southeast Iowa could still get clipped by this system as the bulk of in moves through Missouri and Illinois, leading to a few wet snowflakes in the morning. With temperatures in the 40s again, accumulation isn’t expected and impacts should be very low in Iowa.

The system we’ve been watching for Friday continues to trend to the south, largely missing eastern Iowa.

THIS WEEKEND: Our trend of mild weekends continues yet again with mid to upper 40s Saturday and Sunday. There won’t be quite as much sunshine as past weekends but we should stay dry and quiet. Another system rolls in late Sunday which looks to bring rain showers into Monday, but temperatures appear warm enough at this time to keep snow away.

Yet another mild, dry weekend awaits eastern Iowa.(KCRG)

LOOKING AHEAD: Next week looks mostly quiet at this point with a stretch of highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s common. About a week from now, another system could feasibly affect the area, leading to another chance of precipitation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

