Cedar Rapids’ AJ Fitzpatrick invited to U.S. Olympic trials for wheelchair basketball

Cedar Rapids native and Prairie Grad AJ Fitzpatrick at 18 years old is the youngest of 26 Players invited to the US Olympic wheelchair basketball trials.
By Scott Saville
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - AJ Fitzpatrick is getting a chance to represent his country.

“When I was little I was always looking up to the big kids, like ‘wow I want to be that good someday,’” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ve always tried working hard and now I’m getting an invite.”

At just 18 years old, Fitzpatrick is the youngest of 26 players who got an invite.

“This has always been a dream of mine making team U.S.A.” Fitzpatrick said.

AJ is a freshman on one of the best wheelchair college basketball programs in the country, U.W. Whitewater. The Warhawks have won 14 national titles.

“My coach, Jake Williams, is a two time gold medalist,” Fitzpatrick said. “They actually called team U.S.A. the red, white and purple because of how many people came from Whitewater and played on team U.S.A.”

AJ has benefited practicing against the best wheelchair players in the country, and his game has really taken off.

“Just this year people of been saying I’ve got a lot fast,” he said.

Not only does Fitzpatrick play four hours a day, he hits the weight room.

“I am able to get off contact quicker,” he said. “If you were hitting the weight room that shouldn’t be a problem.”

Fitzpatrick is working his tail off to makes his dreams come true. His family calls him a gym rat. It is where he is the most comfortable.

“It is kind of like it an escape from reality. It is a big stress reliever for me, whenever I’m playing basketball everything else is out the window.”

