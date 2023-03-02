Bobcats and beyond are wearing orange to support Benton Community’s Tatum Schroeder

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time in their five trips to the state tournament, Benton Community earned a quarterfinal victory as they took down Des Moines Christian winning 40-34.

“I think the experience of playing down there last year, definitely helped get some of those jitters out of the way early,” Benton Community girls basketball head coach Jeff Zittergruen said.

“After the clock hit zero, a lot of pressure just went off our shoulders,” senior guard Jenna Twedt said. “We were really, really happy. We knew all the hard work we put in throughout the season had paid off at that moment. "

While the Bobcats donned their usual blue and gold, they also wore orange bows and shoelaces.

“The orange is for Tatum,” Twedt explained.

Tatum Schroeder is a sophomore on the Benton Community girls basketball team, who recently suffered a concussion during a game. Her symptoms lingered longer than expected.

“She couldn’t ever finish a drill in practice, which was really weird. She’s always been one of those people who can just like run for forever. She just has high stamina,” Twedt said.

After a trip to the emergency room, Tatum was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

“To go from thinking that it might be that, to the worst case scenario with the diagnosis, it was definitely tough. It’s been tough for our girls. You have to grow up quite a bit when you see a teammate who is really in a spot where she’s going to have a really, big fight ahead of her,” Zittergruen said.

She’s receiving treatments at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, which means Tatum had to watch the Bobcats’ first game from her hospital bed. She saw her teammates wearing orange, the color of leukemia awareness, to show their support.

“It’s not good to be in that situation at all, but we have her back. We’re here for her and just hoping she can keep fighting,” junior guard Emma Townsley said.

It’s not just the Van Horne community wearing orange. Even their county rival and state semifinal opponent Vinton-Shellsburg had t-shirts created to show their support. The Vikettes know in times like these, the two communities separated by just 14 miles, are stronger together.

“It’s really cool that even though we’re rivals, they’re still able to be with us for a cause,” Townsley said.

“At the end of the day, basketball is basketball, but seeing everyone come together and show their support for her is really cool,” Twedt added.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.