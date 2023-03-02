Show You Care
After a lambs-like start we continue to monitor a late week storm

By Joe Winters
Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - March came in like a Lamb. Highs today felt a bit spring-like with the 40s and 50s across the state.

High temperatures so far for today in eastern Iowa
High temperatures so far for today in eastern Iowa.   (KCRG)

Our wind direction has now shifted to the northwest and that will start to bring down some cooler weather for the late part of the week. After highs in the lower 40s on Thursday we fall into the 30s on Friday.

24 Hour Wind Forecast
24 Hour Wind Forecast(KCRG)

Friday we continue to keep our eye on a winter storm. The latest trends have been to push the low farther southeast which in turn moves the heaviest snow accumulation band southeast as well. At this time, it looks like eastern Iowa could receive a glancing blow from the system or it could miss us altogether. Things to watch for are the track of the low and how much dry air feeds in from the north.

Potential for Accumulating Snow
Potential for Accumulating Snow(KCRG)

As always stay up to date on the latest forecast as Friday approaches. Have a great night!

