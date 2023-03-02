Show You Care
Aaron Whittle found guilty of murder

Whittle has called the shooting accidental, saying the shooting happened after the two were handling the same gun.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - After over two days of deliberations, a jury has found Aaron Whittle guilty of murdering his father.

Aaron Whittle murdered Lawrence Whittle back in March 2022 in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, located north of Freeport.

Court documents stated that Aaron told police he fatally shot his father while being interviewed in the aftermath of the incident. Investigators at the scene also said that the crime scene was consistent with what Aaron had described to them.

Whittle has called the shooting accidental, saying the shooting happened after the two were handling the same gun. They were arguing over finances.

On Thursday he was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree, which carries a sentence between 20 years and life imprisonment.

The state says Whittle shot his father and then tried to cover it up. Whittle did admit to burning his dad’s body and the gun.

