Wind picks up later today, still watching Friday’s track

Welcome to March - the month where everything can happen, sometimes all in one day. At least for today, we are in pretty good shape!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to March - the month where everything can happen, sometimes all in one day. At least for today, we are in pretty good shape! Plan on highs well into the 40s north with widespread lower 50s farther south. A fair amount of sunshine is expected as last night’s system moves away.

One thing to watch this afternoon with be increasing winds as a cold front approaches. These winds may feasibly gust to 30-35 mph. Look for this later this afternoon into the early evening.

Today's wind gust forecast.
Today's wind gust forecast.(KCRG)

Still Watching Friday...

The track of Friday’s system is critical as to how much precipitation we wind up with. As of this writing, there continues to be a large spread in the data and there remains a chance that this system completely misses to the southeast. There’s enough of a threat to at least maintain a low snow chance at this time, but we’ll continue to watch as we get closer and adjust accordingly.

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid Friday morning, March 3rd.
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid Friday morning, March 3rd.(KCRG)

Beyond that, plan on fairly quiet weather conditions for the weekend with highs mainly into the 40s. Additional chances of precipitation look increasingly likely Sunday night into Monday once again.

