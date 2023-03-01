Students across the state protest ‘anti LGBTQ+’ legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Students across the state walked out of class on Wednesday, protesting bills currently in the Iowa legislature involving LGBTQ+ issues.

At least 15 school districts participated in the walkouts including those in Johnston, Ankeny, Ames, West Des Moines, Storm Lake, Des Moines, Waukee, Marion, Urbandale, Iowa City, Fort Dodge, Bettendorf, West Liberty, and Iowa State University.

Students made speeches and called on lawmakers to make sure they don’t move forward.

There are several bills being debated at the statehouse. One would ban patients under the age of 18 from getting gender-transition surgery, while another would ban same-sex marriage.

Another bill looks to restrict which restrooms transgender Iowans can use at schools and would require students to only use the restrooms that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

Linn Mar Student & Spectrum President Dani Kallas released the following statement ahead of the protests:

Transgender students just want to go to school and learn in a supportive environment like any other student. But bills in the Iowa legislature threaten their very identity and deny these kids the ability to go to school with dignity and respect, regardless of who they are and how they identify.

Students shouldn’t have to worry about much other than getting a good education and growing with their peers, but if these new bills pass they will be forced to worry about if their teachers will use their preferred names and pronouns and be allowed to tell other students why they need to use that name and those pronouns.

Some will worry about their parents finding out they identify as transgender even though they didn’t feel safe telling their parents. They won’t see themselves represented in the media they are introduced to at school. Students will have to fight twice as hard to get their name changed and their gender support system implemented, all because certain legislators want to interfere and silence kids who don’t fit the labels they agree with.

Education should be about the student.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.