Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

State Rep. introduces bill to provide free school lunches for low-income families

Iowa State Representative Sami Scheetz is introducing a bill to provide free school lunches for...
Iowa State Representative Sami Scheetz is introducing a bill to provide free school lunches for low-income families.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill would prohibit schools from collecting payments for lunch or breakfast from students eligible for reduced-price meals.

Iowa State Representative Sami Scheetz is introducing a bill to provide free school lunches for low-income families. He says it expands eligibility for free meals to all students whose families qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

The bill requires the Department of Education to reimburse school districts, charter schools, and nonpublic schools that operate school meal programs the difference between the federal reimbursement for free school meals and the federal reimbursement for reduced-price meals for each reduced-price meal they provide.

20 Republican members of the House have signed the bill so far.

Scheetz says food insecurity affects 100,000 children in the state, so it’s important to work to lift this burden.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after a car chase with law enforcement that ended on...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase ends on Hwy 30 near Mount Vernon
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Claims against Hawkeye coaches dismissed in Univ. of Iowa discrimination lawsuit
If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in...
Lawmakers introduce resolution to amend Iowa’s constitution regarding marriage
Hyundai and Kia
Cedar Rapids Police pass out wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Clinton man sentenced for role in large-scale meth trafficking
E15 fuel
Iowa leaders critical of delayed EPA move to expand e-15 sales
File image
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography charges
Million Dollar Quartet set for performance at CSPS hall
Cast of local production of The Million Dollar Quartet gives special performance ahead of productions run