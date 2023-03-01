State Rep. introduces bill to provide free school lunches for low-income families

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill would prohibit schools from collecting payments for lunch or breakfast from students eligible for reduced-price meals.

Iowa State Representative Sami Scheetz is introducing a bill to provide free school lunches for low-income families. He says it expands eligibility for free meals to all students whose families qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

The bill requires the Department of Education to reimburse school districts, charter schools, and nonpublic schools that operate school meal programs the difference between the federal reimbursement for free school meals and the federal reimbursement for reduced-price meals for each reduced-price meal they provide.

20 Republican members of the House have signed the bill so far.

Scheetz says food insecurity affects 100,000 children in the state, so it’s important to work to lift this burden.

