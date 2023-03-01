Semi fire shuts down Highway 13 northbound at Mount Vernon Road in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi on fire shutdown a portion of the northbound lanes of Highway 13 in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning.

The fire started at just after 6 a.m. and forced a shutdown of the highway until around 7 a.m. while crews worked to put out the fire.

The Iowa DOT reported the blockage happened on Highway 13 between County Road E48 and County Road E44 (3 miles south of Marion).

Officials have not said how the fire started, or if anyone was injured.

