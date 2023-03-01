Rain and Snow Showers Possible, Followed by a Lambs for the Start of March

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak system moves through the state tonight. Look for some shower chances in the form of rain and snow. Impacts look very limited with this system with all remaining scattered and on the light side.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Wednesday and Thursday, for a change, provide some quiet weather. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s falling into the upper 30s by Friday.

OUR NEXT WINTER SYSTEM: Our next precipitation chance comes on Friday. This is one to monitor as the track of the storm and the strength of the area of low pressure will determine the extent of any snowfall and how much falls in eastern Iowa. Should a northwest shift occur, snow chances would need to be increased and impacts for us locally will increase.

Accumulating Snow Potential (KCRG)

Stay up to date with the latest forecast and have a good night.

