Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police arrest wanted man after car chase in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested a wanted man after a pursuit that ended on the city’s northwest side on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed they pursued the man on Johnson Avenue, Edgewood Road and 16th Avenue.

The vehicle chase ended after the suspect’s vehicle hit stop sticks on Johnson Avenue near 27th Street Northwest.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away before police caught up to him and made the arrest just before 10 a.m.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the suspect, but said he is wanted on multiple warrants.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after a car chase with law enforcement that ended on...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase ends on Hwy 30 near Mount Vernon
If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in...
Lawmakers introduce resolution to amend Iowa’s constitution regarding marriage
Hyundai and Kia
Cedar Rapids Police pass out wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Claims against Hawkeye coaches dismissed in Univ. of Iowa discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

Nebraska authorities charge two Honduran nationals for killing an American Bald Eagle
Davenport woman accused of cancer-related scam pleads not guilty
A Dubuque County dairy farm has made maple syrup a family business.
Dubuque County family runs maple syrup business
Iowa House and Senate Republicans passed bills out of subcommittee Tuesday that would limit...
Iowa Republicans move forward bills to limit bathroom access for transgender students