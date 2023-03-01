Police arrest wanted man after car chase in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested a wanted man after a pursuit that ended on the city’s northwest side on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed they pursued the man on Johnson Avenue, Edgewood Road and 16th Avenue.

The vehicle chase ended after the suspect’s vehicle hit stop sticks on Johnson Avenue near 27th Street Northwest.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away before police caught up to him and made the arrest just before 10 a.m.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the suspect, but said he is wanted on multiple warrants.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.