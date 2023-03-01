Show You Care
North Carolina woman arrested for theft at Iowa banks

The Waverly Police Department said 49-year-old Gloria Jean Pantelis, of Thomasville, North...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - A North Carolina woman has been arrested on charges of theft, identity theft and forgery in Iowa.

In a press release, the Waverly Police Department said 49-year-old Gloria Jean Pantelis, of Thomasville, North Carolina, allegedly used a stolen social security card and driver’s license information to cash checks at First Bank branches of Waverly, Plainfield, and Cedar Falls.

The identification Pantelis used had allegedly been stolen from a vehicle parked in George Wyth State Park in Waterloo in October 2022.

Police said they arrested Pantelis on Tuesday after she attempted the same crimes again at the First Bank branch of Plainfield.

Multiple agencies are investigating this case. Additional charges against Pantelis are pending in Bremer County and Black Hawk County.

