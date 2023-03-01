Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

NBC’s Hoda Kotb off ‘Today’ show due to family health issue

Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on...
Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on June 27, 2018, in New York. On Wednesday NBC addressed the mystery of Kotb's absence on the program. Kotb, who has been absent from the morning show last week and this week, is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter." Guthrie, who left mid-show on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s “Today” show is without both of its hosts and addressed Hoda Kotb’s absence on the program Wednesday.

Kotb is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter,” the show’s Craig Melvin said. She’d been absent from the network morning show last week and this week without any explanation.

Meanwhile, co-host Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID when she wasn’t feeling well Tuesday, leaving mid-show. News anchor Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were on the set Wednesday.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon,” Melvin said.

There’s no specific estimate on when either might return, a “Today” spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after a car chase with law enforcement that ended on...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase ends on Hwy 30 near Mount Vernon
Hyundai and Kia
Cedar Rapids Police pass out wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners
If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in...
Lawmakers introduce resolution to amend Iowa’s constitution regarding marriage
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Claims against Hawkeye coaches dismissed in Univ. of Iowa discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Georgia defensive lineman charged in connection to Jan. 15 fatal crash
Deshawn Thomas is accused of killing a man in the 700 block of N. Tucker Boulevard in downtown...
St. Louis man charged in execution-style shooting death caught on camera
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
COVID-19 conspiracies soar after latest report on origins
Nebraska authorities charge two Honduran nationals for killing an American Bald Eagle
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors