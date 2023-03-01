Show You Care
Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team to head to Michigan for 2023 Big Ten Championships

FILE — Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, wrestles Nebraska's Liam Cronin at 125 pounds during a Big Ten...
FILE — Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, wrestles Nebraska's Liam Cronin at 125 pounds during a Big Ten wrestling dual in Iowa City, Iowa, in this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo. The interruption to the season led to the cancellations of two duals, meaning the top-ranked Hawkeyes will go into the Big Ten championships having not competed since Feb. 7. The meet is Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, 2021, in State College, Pennsylvania. The Hawks won last year’s conference title and Marinelli, 125-pounder Spencer Lee and 149-pounder Pat Lugo took individual championships.(Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team will head to Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend for the 2023 Big Ten Championships at Crisler Arena.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with Session II to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Then Session III starts at noon on Sunday, with the finals starting at 3:30 p.m.

The event in its entirety will be live-streamed on B1G+, and Sessions I, II, and IV will air on the Big Ten Network.

