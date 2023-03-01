Independence man given new charges in child sex abuse case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Independence Police have filed new charges against a 34-year-old accused of sexually abusing a child.

On Tuesday, officials announced that Scott Neil Brown has been charged with two more accounts of Lascivious Acts with a Child - Soliciting a Sex Act.

He was arrested on February 18th. Independence police said the abuse happened over a three-year period.

Brown faces numerous charges, including:

1 count of Kidnapping

19 counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree

2 counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child - Soliciting a Sex Act.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.