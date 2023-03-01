Show You Care
Independence man given new charges in child sex abuse case

Scott Brown, 34, of Independence, was arrested on Saturday and faces numerous charges,...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Independence Police have filed new charges against a 34-year-old accused of sexually abusing a child.

On Tuesday, officials announced that Scott Neil Brown has been charged with two more accounts of Lascivious Acts with a Child - Soliciting a Sex Act.

He was arrested on February 18th. Independence police said the abuse happened over a three-year period.

Brown faces numerous charges, including:

  • 1 count of Kidnapping
  • 19 counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree
  • 2 counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child - Soliciting a Sex Act.

