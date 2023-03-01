Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after a car chase with law enforcement that ended on...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase ends on Hwy 30 near Mount Vernon
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Claims against Hawkeye coaches dismissed in Univ. of Iowa discrimination lawsuit
If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in...
Lawmakers introduce resolution to amend Iowa’s constitution regarding marriage
Hyundai and Kia
Cedar Rapids Police pass out wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners

Latest News

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece’s deadliest train crash
Iowa City students protest state legislation
“We’re talking about who you can love and who you can be.” - Iowa City students walk-out in support of LGBTQ youth rights
Iowa City students protest state legislation
Iowa City students walk-out in support of LGBTQ youth rights
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Knapp Center on the...
Trump planning first Iowa trip since announcing 2024 bid
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
NFL coach Brian Flores’ discrimination case going to court