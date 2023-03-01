Show You Care
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography charges

File image
File image(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Officials say an investigation into Adam Carney Conn of Davenport began after the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber-tip that images and videos of child pornography were downloaded to two of Conn’s Google accounts. Investigators say that when Conn was arrested, his Google accounts had over 1,100 images of child porn, and other devices he owned had several hundred images as well.

Before the investigation, a child had also disclosed to officials that Conn had sexually abused them.

Conn was sentenced to 210 months in prison for Receiving Child Pornography and Possession of Obscene Visual Representation of the Sexual Abuse of Children. He must serve 10 years of supervised release after his term and pay $24,000 of restitution.

