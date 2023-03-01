Criminal complaint details events leading up to Devonna Walker’s death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A criminal complaint filed against Shane Teslik, 37, who has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Devonna Walker, alleges a history of confrontations between Teslik and Walker.

On January 2nd, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m. A video provided to KCRG-TV9 showed several people shouting at each other before a scuffle ensues and Walker is stabbed. On Monday, Teslik was arrested and charged with Walker’s death.

According to the criminal complaint, Teslik had previously stated he would kill Walker if she came near him, and had previously called her the “n” word during a December 19th verbal argument that turned violent. The complaint said that Teslik should have known Walker was “prone to violence” after that incident led to Walker assaulting Teslik and a female subject.

It also states that Teslik’s use of deadly force on January 2nd was not justified under the circumstances because he “provoked the use of force against him and/or was committing a public offense at the time of the killing.”

Autopsy records show that Walker had drugs and alcohol in her system at the time of her death, and that she had been fatally stabbed in the chest. The criminal complaint states Walker hit Teslik twice in the face in the moments leading up to the stabbing.

Advocacy groups had urged police in the weeks following the incident for more transparency in the investigation and “Justice for Devonna.”

Officials said investigators spent the days and weeks following the incident gathering more information in the case - including witness statements, autopsy results, and investigating the history between the parties, among other pieces of data - before filing charges. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks also referred consideration of the case to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for an advisory opinion.

Cedar Rapids Police referred the case to the local FBI office for consideration of a hate crime under federal law. Police were reportedly informed by the FBI that the case facts did not warrant a hate crime under federal law and that state law only allows for the charge based on violation of individual rights for misdemeanor offenses.

