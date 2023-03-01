Show You Care
CRCSD announces location of new magnet high school

A new magnet high school is set to open this fall in downtown Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new magnet high school will open this fall in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) announced the proposed location for City View Community School as the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance building.

According to CRCSD’s website, City View will be a non-traditional option for students and the school day will be “filled with community projects, workshops, classes, job shadows and internships.” Principal Dan Devore said, “Where traditional schools are often more driven by the bell schedule...our numbers and our location is going to allow us to be more in the community and reaching out.”

The public magnet school is for any student within CRCSD who’s entering 9th or 10th grade next year. 53 students are enrolled so far, and another 33 applications are pending. The school’s capacity for the first year is 200 students.

DeVore said interviewing for core teaching staff will begin next week.

When TV9 asked if the small student body would present a challenge when it came to be able to have enough resources and teachers, DeVore said not right now because, “We’re in the sweet spot of grant funding.”

What was a hurdle, he said, was getting families used to the idea of a different kind of education.

“New things are scary, especially when you’re dealing with your sons’ and daughters’ education, right?” said DeVore. “Yeah, there’s a little bit of hesitation. I think the location will help to see—there was one family I talked to, and they’re like, ‘You don’t have a building, this isn’t a thing, right?’ So this location is going to help, I think, to calm some fears.”

In March, the School Board is expected to approve renovations to the building in order for City View to share the space.

The school is set to open this August.

